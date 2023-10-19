BBDO Dublin wins Eir account

BBDO Dublin has been appointed as creative and strategic partner for Eir broadband, telecom and TV provider. The selection follows a three-month assessment involving four Dublin agencies. A few years ago, Eir decided to bring its advertising, media and branding work back in-house. Rothco, Dentsu and Dynamo had been on their agency roster. In more recent days, The Tenth Man was hired to handle creative campaigns.

Eir has been busy on the sports sponsorship front and is one of the GAA’s official backers. BBDO will work to Susan Brady, managing director, Eir consumer and small business and Oisín Masterson, director of brand and marketing. Eir, which is currently majority owned by Xavier Niel’s Iliad SA and his Paris-based NJJ Telecom Europe investment fund, previously operated as Telecom Eireann and later the publicly-quoted Eircom.

Eir is chaired by An Post chief executive David McRedmond.