BBDO headhunts Derby from Rothco

BBDO Dublin has appointed Jess Derby as its new head of content and production in place of Noel Byrne, who is now head of Core’s in-house studio. Derby joins from Accenture Song’s Rothco, where she was global executive producer for the last two years of her decade-long tenure. She previously spent six years as a broadcast and digital producer at Publicis.

Derby’s reputation is built on her contribution to award-winning work for clients such as AIB, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Dublin Bus, Woodies, Heineken, Orchard Thieves, Electric Ireland, and ONE (Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) with the ‘Sleeping Flags’ campaign scoring well at Cannes, Clios, D&AD, One Show, Effies, Caples and ICAD.

The Sandymount-based agency was voted Irish Agency of the Year at the Kinsale Sharks and was the only local agency recognised at the recent D&AD Awards, as well as taking home 16 bells from 23 nominations at the ICAD Awards last month. BBDO clients include Tourism Northern Ireland, Rockshore, the GAA, EBS, Chill Insurance, VW, Eirgrid and IDA Ireland.