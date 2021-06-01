BBDO hires Eliezer for planning role

BBDO Dublin has appointed Brazil native Adriano Eliezer as its new planning director to work alongside head of strategy Sarah Hughes. He was previously global strategy director with BBDO in Germany. His client portfolio includes Honda, Nissan, Adidas, Citibank and P&G. His industry awards include an Effie and Cannes Young Lions for best strategist.

Eliezer is also an experienced music producer and has worked with his uncle, Tadeu Patolla, the Latin Grammy award-winning producer and guitarist. Sarah Hughes described Eliezer as a smart thinker with an impressive track record. “I can’t wait to see how he’s going to help shape business and enhance creative for our clients,” Hughes added.

Eliezer is currently based in Germany and working from home in Berlin. He plans to relocate to Dublin with his German wife soon. BBDO Dublin recently retained the IDA Ireland and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) accounts and added Southern Comfort, which the agency handled for many years during its Irish International days.