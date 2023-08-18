BBDO homes in on EBS mortgages

BBDO Dublin has created a new campaign for EBS designed to dramatise one of the company’s key benefits: at EBS consumers get a dedicated mortgage advisor throughout the mortgage journey. The work, which runs across TV, radio, social, digital and out of home, focuses on the claim that customers get a mortgage person who looks after them throughout the process. The ads were written and art directed by Eoin Conlon and Robert Boyle.

The TV commercial was directed by Chris Balmond at Antidote. The spot features Aoife and Sean, two first time buyers presented with a carousel of different bank employees, who end up viewing more mortgage advisors than homes – until they go to EBS. Pauline Carmody, senior marketing manager at AIB, says the EBS USP has always been its people. Customer feedback highlighted how well EBS supported them right through the mortgage journey.

BBDO’s Robert Boyle said: “When you begin the mortgage process as a first-time buyer, you aren’t aware that most banks will pass you from person to person, turning an already daunting process into a stressful ordeal. With EBS you have a mortgage person in your corner the whole way through. We wanted to bring this benefit to life in a funny way using a healthy dose of hyperbole, a brilliant cast of characters and a small bucket of body paint.”