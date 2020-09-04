BBDO launches new ads for Tourism NI

BBDO Dublin has launched a new cross-platform campaign for Tourism Northern Ireland (Tourism NI) which is its first major work for the Belfast-based tourism agency since winning the business earlier this year. The campaign crosses social, digital, radio, print, OOH and TV and seeks to challenge the perception about travel north of the border.

The ads tie in with Tourism’s NI’s ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand message.

For too many people, Northern Ireland has not been at the top of their holiday to-do list, despite all that it has to offer. BBDO sought to tackle this head on by showing how epic and how effortless a holiday in the Six Counties can be. The TV commercial was written and art directed by Ben Clifford and Kirk Bannon and produced in-house by BBDO.

It was directed by Noel Byrne and produced by Andrew Counihan.

Indoor scenes, such as at Titanic Belfast, were shot using masks. The TV commercial features the ‘Let Go’ track by the band Japanese Popstars. The spot is a fast-cut featuring a real family of five enjoying themselves. Tourism NI is responsible for the marketing and development of NI as a destination for visitors across the island of Ireland.

BBDO worked to Tourism NI’s director of marketing Naomi Waite.

