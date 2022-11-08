BBDO Dublin scores brace at Lovies

BBDO Dublin won the People’s Choice award and a bronze in the best experimental (Metaverse) category for Road-Safety-Verse at the 12th Annual Lovie Awards. BBDO was the only Dublin agency represented at the awards celebrating digital excellence. This year, there were nearly 1,000 entries from over 30 countries, with only one in five making the final.

Based on the insight that ‘children learn better through real world experiences, but what if learning in the real world could put them in real danger?’, the agency created a ground-breaking metaverse, an immersive virtual reality experience teaching road safety to Irish children. The portal is now available to primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

BBDO Dublin’s Neal Davies said it is an educational metaverse that brings users through a 3D road safety adventure, much like popular online games like Roblox and Minecraft. Different themed rooms allow students experience the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, falling asleep at the wheel, speeding or getting a chance to meet the Seatbelt Sheriff.

Ireland’s first officially branded metaverse is at https://rsalearningportal.ie/

Watch the promo at https://vimeo.com/719111164/3df3256566