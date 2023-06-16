BBDO to move in with TBWA

BBDO Dublin plans to relocate from its premises on Gilford Road in Sandymount soon and move in with its Omnicom’s sister agency TBWA in Rathmines. The move is said to be part of a global property rationalisation as a result of Omnicom’s sizeable property footprint, combined with 60 per cent occupancy and hybrid working post-Covid.

Rumours that the two agencies are due to merge were firmly denied.

Omnicom Financial Services also have plans to leave their space in Ringsend and join TBWA in Blackberry Lane, on the site of the old Kodak building. BBDO Dublin, which is run by CEO Neal Davies and was previously known as Irish International, and later again as Irish International BBDO, is expected to sell the highly-valued property in Sandymount.

Clients

BBDO’s work in recent years includes campaigns for clients such as Aviva, Avonmore, Barry’s Tea, Chill Insurance, Eason, EBS, Eirgrid, Flahavans, GAA, HIA, Mars Masterfoods, Road Safety Authority (RSA), Simon Community, Sony Pictures, Tourism Northern Ireland (pictured), Volkswagen and Walt Disney. The agency launched Rockshore for Diageo.

Clients at TBWA, which is run by CEO Deirdre Waldron, include Musgrave’s SuperValu-Centra, Laya Healthcare, BMW-Mini, Jameson, Burger King, Strong Roots and the National Transport Authority (NTA). A statement on BBDO’s planned move is expected to be made next week.