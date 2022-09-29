BBDO’s branded metaverse in for Lovies

BBDO Dublin has been named a finalist for best experimental metaverse in the 12th Annual Lovie Awards. The agency is also eligible to win a Lovie People’s Choice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until Thursday, October 6, Irish voters can show their support and spread the message about this new 3D road safety ad at voteRSA.ie.

The Road Safety Authority Learning Portal is available to primary and secondary schools across Ireland, to teach kids about road safety using fun 3D techniques, much like Roblox and Minecraft online games. BBDO Dublin managing director Neal Davies said that is Ireland’s first branded metaverse and the world’s first metaverse for road safety education.

The RSA metaverse is available for schools to book at https://rsalearningportal.ie/

The Lovie Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is ranked the top honour in Europe for digital excellence. IADAS, which selects the Lovie winners, is comprised of internet industry experts including musician Imogen Heap, Renay Richardson (CEO, Broccoli Content) and actor and writer Stephen Fry.

Other jurors include Vic Hayes, aka the father of wi-fi, artist George The Poet, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins, Alexander Ljung, founder and CEO of Soundcloud and actor-producer Ashley Walters. The 12th Annual Lovie Awards attracted nearly 1,000 entries from over 30 countries, with only one in five making the final. Winners will be announced in November.

People are encouraged to show their support at voteRSA.ie

See promo film at https://vimeo.com/719111164/3df3256566