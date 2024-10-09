BBH captures photo story for Barnardo’s

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has launched a new campaign entitled ‘Change Their Story’, which adopts artificial intelligence (AI) to show how the organisation’s support can change young people’s lives for the better. Created by BBH Dublin, the ads, which run across print, out of home (OOH) and radio, relates the emotional journey children can travel through to early adulthood and how Barnardo’s intervention can be a positive force.

In order to be able to show an authentic journey through a troubled childhood, while protecting real-life cases, BBH used AI. Hundreds of facial expressions of young men and women were captured and fed into an AI model, along with real-life images from their childhoods. This allowed a depiction of their ageing as they grew up. The images that best exemplify authentic feelings were selected, from vulnerability to fear, and anger to despair.

Ambition

Until the most important image of all – a young adult with a look and feeling of genuine hope for the future. Mary Gamble, director of fundraising, marketing and communications, Barnardo’s, said that this campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the charity’s ambition to be there for every child – when and where they are needed. Gamble said the help they provide can change the trajectory of a person’s life – because childhood lasts a lifetime.

The producer was Patrick Daly of Yoke Productions with photography by Linda Brownlee.