BBH creates PP mischief for Cheltenham

Paddy Power has saddled up with recently-appointed agency BBH London to ride the line of rivalry between Ireland and its closest neighbour as both nations go under starters orders at Cheltenham. Featuring the sequel from the Irish bookie ahead of the four-day meet, the new TV ad zeros in on the banter between both sets of punters as they meet up again.

Irish actor Colm Meaney picks up where he left off for the brand in 2019, as the Irishman finds himself face-to-face with Paddy Power football ambassador Peter Crouch at the gates of the famous racetrack. Disembarking from a bus packed full of fellow Irish racegoers he runs straight into ‘the opposition’, led by Crouch, with support from his wife Abbey Clancy.

The squad of British racing fans includes ‘Barry’ (Shaun Williamson) from EastEnders as they get stuck into ‘the visitors’, with Crouchy the first to strike with a smirk: “Oi, Oi. Didn’t think you lads would turn up this year.” Meaney kicks back by referring to Cheltenham as “our patch”, but Barry intervenes, “You’ve been punching above your weight for too long.”

As Clancy nudges her 6ft 7” hubby, much to his disgust, she pipes up: “I’ve been saying that to him for years!” As the exchange cranks up a gear, Meaney kicks back, claiming the last time the home side had more winners at Cheltenham they “still had an economy”. Crouch mentions Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and St Patrick being Welsh.

Directed by Freddie Waters and produced by Pulse, the ad concludes with Crouch and Meaney standing shoulder-to-shoulder – well, shoulder-to-elbow really – as they push their way through the turnstiles. Paddy Power’s Michelle Spillane says the campaign aims to cement the brand’s reputation as the most talked about betting brand during Cheltenham.

The campaign breaks on February 25 and runs in Ireland and the UK for three weeks.

Watch the ad at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJy_IwVkoB8