BBH Dublin appoints Pasalar as strategy lead

BBH Dublin has appointed Darius Pasalar as its strategy lead. He has worked across agencies in Ireland and the UK on brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Pernod Ricard and Visa. He joins BBH from Accenture Song’s Droga5 where he was head of planning on AIB, Kerry Foods and Epidemic Sounds. Prior to that, he was strategy director at Rothco for over five years, which later became Droga5 Dublin. He also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi.

Pasalar specialises in brand positioning, creative planning, innovation, and communications planning. Some of his career highlights include Dublin Bus Proud Dad and The Long Road to Pride, which connected fathers to the LGBTQ+ community, and Electric Ireland’s Darkness into Light’s Sunrise Appeal, a charity drive launched during the Covid-19 pandemic for Pieta, which generated more than a year’s donations in a matter of weeks.

Mentality

His other work includes brand repositioning for music app Epidemic Sound and the For the Life You’re After brand platform for AIB. BBH Dublin launched in 2022 with Tesco as its flagship client, bringing BBH’s black sheep mentality to Dublin’s adland. The office is headed up by chief executive Karen Martin, chief strategy officer Simon Gregory, creative leads Aubrey O’Connell and Sam Caren and business lead Amy Crowe.

BBH’s worldwide clients include Audi, Barclays, Burger King, Google, Marvel and Nike.