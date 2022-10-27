BBH partners with ICAD’s Upstarts

Bartle Bogle Hegarty, aka BBH, is teaming up with the Institute of Creative Advertising and Design (ICAD) work closely together to drive forward the Upstarts programme. Publicis-owned BBH, which opened its doors earlier this year with Tesco Ireland as its founding client, will be the first official agency partner of ICAD’s creative education programme.

The six-month programme teaches young creatives practical skills, like how to respond to a brief, while also offering mentoring and networking opportunities and concludes with an exhibition of student work. Places on the programme are won by completing a brief on the ICAD website each year but candidates can complete the unpaid scheme while working.

The new partnership will see BBH Dublin and ICAD work closely together to support and foster up and coming creative talent. The sponsorship will sit alongside BBH’s other creative placement programme in London. Relaunched last year, The Barn is a full-time scheme, which runs for ten months and trains eight creatives working with experts and mentors.

Karen Martin, CEO, BBH London and Dublin with Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell