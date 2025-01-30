BBH rolls out new Barnardos work

Childrenʼs charity Barnardos has a new TV ad, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) Dublin, to highlight the challenges some children in Ireland face. Barnardos know that to understand a childʼs issues takes time and work. Itʼs not a quick fix. That forms the basis of the ad, which follows a young boy recounting a childhood birthday. It begins with him telling a story of a perfect day, surrounded by friends, family, presents and a huge cake topped with candles.

The story is then retold again and again. With each blow of the candle, more of the facade is chipped away to get to the truth; that his birthdays werenʼt very special. The story ends with the boy, now in his teens, opening up about his real childhood experience to a Barnardos worker. All laddering up to the enduring line ‘Because childhood lasts a lifetimeʼ – the reality of the healing process, an ongoing journey that requires continued support.

With support systems stretched and children facing huge challenges post-pandemic, from mental health struggles to enforced deprivation, early intervention is vital. Without those interventions, a child may never move past the first scene. Sean Bergin, fundraising manager, Barnardos Ireland, said: “Birthdays are a universal experience which generally, connote feelings of joy and happiness, in stark contrast to the reality for many children in Ireland.

Intervene

“BBH Dublin nailed the storytelling to highlight the positive impact Barnardos is able to make when able to intervene early,ˮ Bergin added. The film was directed by David Leon with Iconoclast. Evonne OʼRourke, production lead, BBH Dublin, said: “We felt a responsibility to produce a film that supported the brilliant work that Barnardos does. It was a fine balance to strike in shaping the narrative without overpowering or becoming the focal point of the film.ˮ

The TVC is part of the charityʼs wider ‘Change Their Story – Because Childhood Lasts a Lifetimeʼ campaign which launched last October with out of home activity that aimed to move people from passive to active empathy by showing how their support can transform childrenʼs futures. The latest campaign runs across television/BVOD, radio, YouTube, cinema and social.

Watch the TV ad here