Beat’s raunchy podcast set for Wexford festival

Beat’s Daily Dilemma Uncensored Live podcast is coming to the Wexford Spiegeltent. The multi-genre festival features music acts, comedy performances and live podcasts. Earlier this year, Beat’s breakfast duo, Niall Power and Shonagh Lyons, took their raunchy show to a sold-out audience in Wexford town on Valentine’s night.

From the kinky to the contentious, the hosts performed live to listeners in Wexford. Now, they’re back for another night, with “the juiciest, most controversial dilemmas” with Niall, Sho and Cillian up close and personal on the stage at Spiegeltent in October.

The podcast has become the talk of the south east as the guys have embraced the unknown and shared their own stories, from exploits to the most unusual fetishes – no holds barred. Local band Lee and Fitzy will perform on the night. There will also be a drag performance, DJ, and some “sexy games” in what is billed as ‘an over-18s event only’.

The podcast is now in its sixth season.