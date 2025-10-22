Beautiful is Brand USA’s message

Brand USA has officially launched ‘America the Beautiful’, a global tourism marketing campaign aimed at encouraging international travellers to explore the United States. The campaign comes as the US prepares for a series of major events in 2026, including the Fifa World Cup, America’s 250th Anniversary, and the Route 66 Centennial.

This initiative represents Brand USA’s most ambitious marketing effort to date, uniting creative storytelling, AI-powered planning tools, and a new digital hub at AmericaTheBeautiful.com to help travellers plan experiences across the country. Year-to-date through July, travel and tourism exports totaled $147 billion, up two per cent year-on-year.

We’re not asking people to simply visit America; we’re inviting them to feel it, taste it, and carry home experiences that become core memories – Leah Chandler, Brand USA

“The United States remains the top international destination for long-haul leisure travel in the world, reflecting the enduring appeal of our varied and unique destinations and experiences,” Fred Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA, said. “With America the Beautiful, we’re delivering a fresh invitation to explore the USA in new and exciting ways.”

“It tells the story of America bigger, bolder, and more beautifully than ever before – balancing the power of place with the depth of human connection,” Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Brand USA, said. “Every element, from powerful creative storytelling to AI-powered planning tools, is designed to inspire travellers to see America in new ways.”

Desire

Research across ten global markets shows the campaign is resonating with travellers, with emotional appeal and broad relevance of the America the Beautiful tagline, with 72 per cent responding positively and 67 per cent reporting a greater desire to visit the US.

The campaign will roll out across connected TV, streaming, out of home (OOH), digital, and social media in nine priority markets – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the UK – identified through analysis of travel intent, economic trends, and consumer sentiment.

Watch the campaign here