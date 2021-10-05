Beko to salute GAA club champions

Beko and Leinster GAA have launched a new award aimed at highlighting the work carried out by clubs in the province. People are asked to nominate a club member to have a chance of winning €1,000 worth of gear. The 2021 Beko Club Champion aims to reward and celebrate GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local community and club.
The Turkish washing machine maker wants people to enter online, offering 12 prizes, with one winner per county. Entrants must explain in no more than 200 words why their club deserves to be a club champion on leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/. Or, they can upload a short video to a club’s social media platform with #BekoClubChampion.
Submissions are open until 5pm on Wednesday, November 10.