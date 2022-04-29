Beko & Leinster GAA launch club champion

Beko and Leinster GAA have launched the 2022 Beko Club Champion, an initiative open to all clubs in the province. People are asked to nominate a club or a club member to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of gear. The 2022 Beko Club Champion aims to reward and celebrate local GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local community.
Entries are made by submitting details online, with 12 prizes available, one winner per county. To enter, people are asked to explain in no more than 200 words why their club deserves to be a Beko Club Champion. Alternatively, they can upload a short video to a club’s social platform with #BekoClubChampion. The closing date for submissions is Friday, August 5.
To enter, click on leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion