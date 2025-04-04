Telegraph ad series gets inside stories

Independent creative agency The Public House has been hired by Mediahuis to roll out a new campaign for the Belfast Telegraph across audio, out of home (OOH), digital, print, and social. ‘Inside Every Story’ comprises five visuals that the newspaper’s audience placed into the stories they read about, in print and online.

The agency has also created a new positioning for the brand. ‘Where Northern Ireland gets its news’ aims to refresh the status of the ‘Bel Tel‘ status as the North’s news brand, a move on from the ‘Tell It Like It Is’ platform. World renowned advertising photographer Alex Telfer was commissioned to bring the idea to life.

Realism

Telfer used real people in local locations to give the campaign a heightened, filmic authenticity. “They project the honesty and integrity of people caught in the moment,” Telfer said of the images. “The final compositions shown convey realism and authenticity, captivating viewers with a sense of truth and relatability.”

Media was handled by Havas with research by Larry Ryan at Ipsos B&A.

Mediahuis Ireland’s head of marketing, Lee Martin, senior marketing manager Cliona O’Reilly (formerly of Irish International BBDO) and marketing manager Arlene Regan worked to a team at The Public House which included business director Terri Turner and head creatives Rob Maguire and Mikey Curran.

Curran said that his favourite part of the photography suite was the presence of the same images on the front page of each newspaper, without the reader included. “That attention to detail mimics the paper’s editorial style. I can’t wait to see this work plastered all over Belfast on my next trip home,” he added.