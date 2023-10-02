Belfast Telegraph homes in on housing

The Public House have launched the latest iteration of their ‘In Focus’ campaign for the Belfast Telegraph by focusing on the North’s housing market across TV, video on demand (VOD), press and social. The campaign is rooted in the newspaper’s ‘Tell It Like It Is’ brand positioning, in which they highlight the big questions around the environment, urban regeneration Covid-19 vaccine rollout programmes over the past two years.

The ads aim to cement the news publisher’s position as Northern Ireland’s trusted news source. Belfast Telegraph’s narratives are expressed through the campaign’s trademark collage aesthetic. Previous editions of the series built up imagery in collage, but the latest approach is more reductive. It sees imagery removed to convey an emotional sense of loss and uncertainty within the context of the North’s housing market.

Jarring

Lucy Dougan, marketing manager, Mediahuis Ireland, said: “The first time I saw the TVC in this campaign, I found it jarring. The Public House intended for that to be my reaction. Unlike our previous campaigns, which have been aspirational, this messaging highlights the housing crisis and its impact on communities. We hope the campaign will bring people to this content, as we uncover the key issues and identify possible solutions.”

Paul Kinsella, art director, The Public House, said: “When we got the brief, we saw an opportunity to engage readers on a more emotional level. Housing is an issue that resonates with people. Our campaign features landscapes lacking houses and people – these voids speak to both the short supply, of both homes, and of hope.” Other Public House clients include FBD Insurance, Dunnes Stores, Epic: The Irish Emigration Museum and Barnardos.