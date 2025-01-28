Ben Murray iRadio’s new managing editor

Bauer Media Audio Ireland (BMAI) has appointed Ben Murray as managing editor at iRadio. In his new role, Murray will be responsible for leading the audience growth strategy, focusing on iRadio’s content output. With over 20 years’ experience in Irish radio, he has worked both in front of and behind the mic, from music scheduling, programming strategy, talent development and as the host of FM104’s flagship Drivetime show, a role he held for over 12 years.

He joined the group in 2023 as music and entertainment planning producer, working across Spin, 98FM, and Today FM. Acquired by the German-owned Bauer Media group in 2023, iRadio is currently the top youth station in the North-West and Mid-West, broadcasting to an audience of almost 350,000 (344,000) across 15 counties in the region. On social media, iRadio claims to have established an audience of 820,000.