Best hired to promote North

Tourism Ireland has hired former Ireland rugby international Rory Best as part of a new campaign to promote Northern Ireland in Britain. The promotion includes an online video as part of a partnership with The Telegraph. The tie-up also includes online articles some of the top golf courses, hidden gems, food offerings and entertainment, as well as an eight-page print supplement with highlights of Best’s tour around County Down.

In total, the promotion is expected to create around 5.6 million impressions or opportunities to see. In the video, Best visits Killowen Distillery, NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate and Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Killinchy, and attempts an a headstand while paddleboarding on Strangford Lough. The video also features shots of the Giant’s Causeway and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, showing off the North’s coastline.

The video can be viewed here

Rory Best is pictured with Jennifer Edwards, Tourism Ireland