Pearlfisher hired for Bewley’s rebrand

Bewley’s range of teas and coffees have been rebranded in a bid to attract younger consumers. The redesign takes cues from the brand’s past, from being the first company to bring tea into Ireland in the 1800s, to hosting Irish talent at its Grafton Street Café, including James Joyce, U2 and WB Yeats. Bewley’s was the first official coffee partner at Electric Picnic.

Bewley’s appointed London agency Pearlfisher to handle the rebrand. Gone is the black and dark grey branding that was felt to be recessive. Bewley’s Ireland marketing director Catherine Casserly said the brand has been repositioned to ensure relevance and appeal to a younger and more socially mobile consumer in a more contemporary fashion.

“This is now brought to life in our new visual identity,” Casserly added. A modular grid system was created, with graphic shapes, and textures weaving together to create a tapestry on each recyclable pack. While the master brand colour palette is white and black, vibrant colours are used for the various coffees, highlighting the regions’ culture and geography.

Bewley’s has become the first major Irish coffee brand to partner with Café Femenino, a project which helps improve women’s incomes and protection in previously male-dominated and impoverished communities. Casserly said Café Femenino is a co-operative committed to ending the cycle of poverty among affecting women coffee farmers across the world.

Bewley’s recently won the Marketing Institute’s AIMs entertainment sponsorship award for their becoming Live Nation’s coffee partner at Electric Picnic and Kaleidoscope. Bewley’s has created bodegas at the festivals, serving coffee and coffee-inspired cocktails.