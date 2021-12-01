Bewley’s targets youths with new Christmas ad

Bewley’s hired Dublin creative agency The Tenth Man to highlight the role coffee plays in Ireland at Christmas. The TV ad, part of the brand’s ‘Believe’ Christmas campaign, celebrates the festive season in Ireland with some heart-warming moments, with both coffee and a sense of belief taking centre stage as the brand’s driving force during the holiday season.

The ad brings people together with scenes of wit, heart and Irishness. From friends to family, dog walking to sea swimming, gift shopping to tree shopping, the sparkle and joy of Christmas is here, fuelled by the warmth of Bewley’s coffee. The ad marks the brand’s return to television for the first time in over a decade with a focus on a younger demographic.

‘Believe’ also covers digital, social, print and out of home (OOH) over five weeks.

Watch the 20-second TV ad at https://vimeo.com/651080081