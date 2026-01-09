BGE goes with a choice message

Bord Gáis Energy, working with creative agency The Tenth Man, has launched a new brand repositioning campaign. ‘Know Your Power’ marks a new shift for the business and the way it shows up in people’s everyday lives. While energy has never mattered more to consumers, many people find it hard to understand what makes a difference to their energy bills.

BGE reframes the brand from a traditional utility provider to an energy partner focused on demystifying the offering and providing practical knowledge people can actually use. Rather than providing people with technical detail or sustainability jargon, the ads aim to put understanding first, showing how informed, everyday choices can make an impact.

Know Your Power is a decisive shift in how the brand communicates – Meadhbh Quinn (above), BGE

From solar panels and EV chargers to smart energy tariffs and smart home tech, BGE aims to help customers feel more capable in how they manage their energy. The campaign is rolling out across TV, cinema, out of home (OOH), radio, digital and social. The TV ads were made by award-winning director Matt Carter and feature the Basement Jaxx track ‘Oh My Gosh’.

Meadhbh Quinn, director of marketing at BGE, said: “As a category, energy has traditionally been communicated in a way that feels complex, technical and removed from everyday life. Our ambition was to flip that, to put knowledge back in people’s hands and show that power isn’t abstract or intimidating, it’s something you can actively use.”