BGE renews theatre sponsorship

Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir was joined by children from the Independent Theatre Workshop in Clonskeagh to launch a renewal of the sponsorship of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre by the Centrica-owned company. There was no confirmation of the value of the new 10-year deal with Crownway Entertainment which sees Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) continue its role as the Grand Canal Dock venue’s exclusive corporate backer.
The deal again allows BGE customers exclusive access to ticket offers, pre-sales, flash sales, as well as special customer VIP nights through its rewards club programme. BGE has been the theatre’s title sponsor for the past 12 years. during which over 450 productions have been staged including such West End and Broadway musicals as The Lion King, Wicked, Mamma Mia and Hamilton, while over 5.5 million people bought show tickets.