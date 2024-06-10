BGE signs up to Ad Net Zero project

Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) has joined the advertising industry’s Ad Net Zero (ANZ). The initiative aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions associated with advertising campaign production. By partnering with ANZ, the Centrica group subsidiary aims to contribute to its ambition of achieving net-zero status by 2045, while supporting its customers in their transition to greener energy solutions by 2050.

BGE has already taken steps to reduce the carbon footprint associated with campaigns as evidenced by its 2023 TV ad, created by Ecoscope and Folk VML and created with sustainable catering, energy consumption, and materials. Furthermore, the company’s marketing team received a CPD-recognised qualification for their training programme focusing on the climate crisis and the necessary steps to achieve net-zero emissions across its advertising.

With the support of ANZ, BGE will work alongside its media agency Mindshare to implement lower carbon media plans; harness sustainably produced advertising to influence customers to make greener choices, including promoting green energy plans and encouraging consideration of renewable energy sources for the home; participate in working groups across five key actions, exploring strategies to reduce emissions in advertising.

Ambition

Meadhbh Quinn, head of marketing, BGE, said they plan on implementing a greener, fairer future and achieving net zero across its operations by 2045. “Joining the Ad Zero Network and implementing greener strategies across our advertising campaigns is an example of attention to detail in achieving this ambition, as we instill sustainable practices across our business. We’re fully committed to improving the carbon footprint of our advertising activity.”

In welcoming BGE, ANZ Ireland director Mary O’Sullivan (above) said it was a vital time for advertisers in every industry to come together on climate change. The ANZ framework is there to support all marketing and media professionals eager to see real change. The BGE team’s commitment to completion of extensive training to receive Ad Net Zero certification is a testament to their dedication to the initiative and to building a more sustainable future.”

