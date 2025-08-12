BJAI quiz to raise funds for Simon

The Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) will host its 22nd annual corporate challenge quiz in aid of Dublin Simon Community (DSC) next month. The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is the event’s main sponsor. Former RTÉ newsreader Bryan Dobson will again act as quiz master and will be assisted by Today FM presenter Matt Cooper.

The quiz is open to companies wishing to raise funds for the DSC. Each year, the event attracts some of the country’s top law firms, businesses, PR agencies, along with hacks from various media outlets. Since the event began, it has raised over €650,000 for DSC services and support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Greater Dublin area.

Target

This year’s target will bring that tally to €700,000. The quiz will take place at The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel at Golden Lane on Monday, September 8. It what promises to be a night of trivia and networking, while raising funds for a worthy cause. The Reputations Agency (TRA) is donating event management and PR services for the tenth year.

The cost for a table of four is €1,250.

Meanwhile, this year’s NewsBrands Ireland’s Irish Journalism Awards are open for entries. The competition, with support from Google, is open to any work published in print, online, mobile, video, or audio. To qualify, entrants must be either members of NewsBrands Ireland or the Press Council of Ireland (PCI). The deadline for final entries is August 28.