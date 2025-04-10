Blanco Niño wins Love Irish Food branding prize

Blanco Niño is this year’s winner of the Love Irish Food brand development award, earning the company a prize valued at €160,000 in marketing and advertising services. The bursary is presented in tandem with Global out of home advertising, Checkout, creative agency Goosebump and Marketing Network’s digital and social media division, Tilt.

Based in Tipperary, Blanco Niño produces a range of Mexican tortillas. Founded in 2015 by Philip Martin, the brand has a mission of accelerating the transition to regenerative farming and uses 100 per cent recyclable packaging. The brand is on sale on the shelves of Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Donnybrook Fair and Fallon & Byrne, among others.

The Love Irish Food brand development award was launched in 2012. Pictured above, from left: Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global in Ireland; award winner Philip Martin, chief executive, Blanco Niño and Conor Kilduff, executive director, Love Irish Food. Photographer: Robbie Reynolds