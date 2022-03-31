Bloom creates pizza worship for Just Eat

Bloom created a PR stunt for Just Eat by surprising the winner of the food home delivery brand’s game changer award, Dough Box co-owner Donal Byrne, with an all-singing Gospel group belting out a version of ‘Oh, Happy Day’ outside his pizza shop in Bray. The idea of the stunt was to build awareness of the awards and drive brand engagement with restaurants.

The Just Eat Takeaway Awards 2021 recently returned for the eighth year, saluting Ireland’s top food delivery restaurants. With 26 categories, customers voted for their favourite local restaurants. Just Eat marketing manager Karen Downey said that once they had announced the award results, they intended to make a hero of one of the winners.

Bloom’s Damian Penco said the agency wanted Just Eat’s game changer winner to get a taste for that appreciation with a stunt that was nothing short of worship. They hired the Dublin Gospel, Ardú and friends to perform of ‘Oh, Happy Bray’, which Bloom had re-written for the special occasion outside the Dough Box premises on the Bray seafront.

The video features on Just Eat’s Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Watch it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-8m-OysSp0