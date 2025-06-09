Bloom, Pluto and Tap now Kith&Kin

Kith&Kin is the new name of the agency network comprising Bloom, Pluto, and Tap. The combined independent set-up provides advertising, media, and experiential marketing services. Ad agency Bloom was launched in 2000 by Damian Penco and David Quinn. Pluto was co-founded by Cathy O’Donohoe, CEO of Pluto, over 18 years ago.

Niamh Higgins is managing director of Tap Consultancy, which was launched in 2015. Kith&Kin is chaired by businessman Colin Culliton of the LWA group. Pictured above, from left to right: David Quinn, Cathy O’Donohoe, Niamh Higgins and Colin Culliton.