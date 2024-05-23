BMW links up with KPMG Women’s Irish Open

BMW Group Ireland has signed up as the official car partner for the KMPG Women’s Irish Open in an undisclosed deal brokered by Forefront Sports. The women’s European Tour event is set to take place in Carton House in County Kildare at the end of August. The tournament has become one of the most popular events on the professional golf calendar in Ireland. BMW has supported the Amgen Men’s Irish Open for over 10 years.
Also on the golf front, The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS) will host its annual outing in Powerscourt Golf Club in Co Wicklow on Friday, July 5. One of several events planned for 2024, the annual golf outing in Powerscourt will move to the club’s west course this year to raise funds for TABS. To enter a team of four, the cost is €1,000, while for two teams to enter, the charge is €1,700. Three teams, meanwhile, will cost just €2,250.
“This year we are moving to the stunning west course for a change of scenery. It’s an opportunity to meet up with friends from right across the advertising world, knowing you’re lending your support to people within our business who are struggling to keep things together right now,” Pat Mannion (pictured), commercial director of JCDecaux and a TABS’ committee member, said. There are also commercial opportunities open to potential sponsors.
To enter a team or to enquire about sponsorship, email either Pat Mannion at pat.mannion@jcdecaux.ie, or Dara Meaney, RTÉ Media Sales at dara.meaney@rte.ie.