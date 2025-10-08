Bonfire and Media 365 wins IPU

Following a competitive pitch, Bonfire and Media 365 have been awarded the advertising account for the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU). The IPU is the professional representative organisation for about 2,300 community pharmacists across the country. Bonfire will manage all creative and strategy, while Media 365 will handle media planning and buying.

Opportunity

Ailbhe O’Briain, communications and marketing manager at the IPU, said 2026 will be a year of change and opportunity for the industry with the introduction of a new government initiative called the Common Conditions Service, the CCS. For the first time in Ireland, pharmacists will be allowed to prescribe for a list of eight common conditions.