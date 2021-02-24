Bonfire gets Declan O’Rourke to voice Alone ads

Bonfire has produced a new TV commercial for Alone which is airing on RTE. The agency got Irish singer Declan O’Rourke to voice the ad. The commercial celebrates the great work that the charity for older people has been carrying out over the last year and features images of real people who receive support from Alone or are volunteers for the charity.

Declan O’Rourke said: “As someone who knows through family and friend’s first hand experience the truly magnificent work Alone does, I can say I’m extremely proud to be a part of this drive to raise awareness, and much needed funds to help their fantastic volunteers continue the amazing work they’re doing – in these times, and indeed in any other.”

Seán Moynihan, CEO, Alone, said: “Older people need our support now more than ever, so we’re delighted to be working with Bonfire and Declan O’Rourke. The figures that display on the screen throughout the video clip are only a token of the work conducted by staff and volunteers and every number is a real human being who got support from Alone.”

Advertiser: Alone

Campaign title: ‘Love Is The Way’

Agency: Bonfire

Creative: Seán Hynes, Ian Doherty

Music: Declan O’Rourke

Sound: Brian Masterson

Photography: Mike O’Toole and Gerry Grace

Production: Stylo Motion

Client team: Seán Moynihan, Taylor-Marie Murphy

View the Alone commercial at https://vimeo.com/498051470