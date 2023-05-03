Bonfire highlights visits for Alone

Bonfire has created a campaign for Alone to encourage more people to volunteer built on the simple truth that it feels amazing to make someone elderly feel amazing. The insight is based on interviews with volunteers and older service users who said how much the visits mean to them. “You don’t know how rewarding it is until you do it,” said one volunteer.

“It has brought brightness and friendship into my life,” said a service user. Central to the campaign is a short movie-style commercial based on an emotional and engaging study of a real visit. Directed by Richard Childs from Tiny Ark, the commercial is underscored by a song, titled ‘In Your House There’, written and sung by Jane Willow.

The campaign runs on cinema, TV, radio, online and out of home.

To view the TV ad, click on https://vimeo.com/820854275