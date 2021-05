Bonfire has won a new product launch account for Revive Active after a creative contest. The agency is now at production stage on the launch campaign for the third quarter of the year. Bonfire, which was founded by Ian Doherty and Seán Hynes, has been hired to create a new brand in the parcel locker space called OOHPod which will be rolled out soon.

Bonfire has also created a campaign for Chadwicks to increase footfall in the DIY market.