Bonfire spreads Drinkaware message

Creative agency Bonfire has rolled out its first Drinkaware campaign around the St Patrick’s Day weekend aimed at encouraging mindful drinking. The campaign’s core piece is a film featuring hip-hop artist Nealo. Shot on Dublin’s coastline, the result is a call-out to embrace positive change: “Life can be beautiful. Change can be powerful. Be kind to yourself.”

The film, which was directed by Leo Hynes for Roamer Productions, is gaining traction and discussion on social channels. Media strategy for the digital-focused campaign was by Media 365. The commercial can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/1063566819