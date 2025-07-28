Bonfire wins Kia creative account

Bonfire has been awarded Kia Ireland’s creative advertising following a three-way pitch with Publicis Dublin and Ringers. The pitch was based on a live brief for the launch of the new Sportage, and the campaign will be rolled out imminently. The agency run by co-founder Sean Hynes (above) replaces Focus Advertising on the account. The media remains with Havas.

Cathal Kealy, head of marketing at Kia Ireland, said: “In recent years, we’ve firmly established ourselves as one of Ireland’s best-selling car brands. We will launch six new Kia models in the coming months and look forward to working with Bonfire to execute these plans and continue to grow in the future.”