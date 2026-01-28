Book focuses on merged ad strategy

The Creative Dividend is a new book that combines creative measurement and effectiveness case evidence to show how creativity and media work best together. Co-published by System 1 and Effie, the book aims to unpack how the two forces must work together to maximise effectiveness, rather than debating whether creativity or media matters more.

The study introduces two tools to help marketers defend investment, improve work, and make advertising a more dependable driver of business growth. The research draws on Effie insights and their effectiveness case studies, linking commercial outcomes to campaigns across markets and categories, and System 1’s ad test database.

Key findings:

The creativity stack : great advertising is built layer by layer. The book introduces a practical framework for improving creative effectiveness across four proven dimensions – emotion, distinctiveness, showmanship, and consistency, showing how each contributes to stronger business impact when properly developed.

: The book introduces a practical framework for improving creative effectiveness across four proven dimensions – emotion, distinctiveness, showmanship, and consistency, showing how each contributes to stronger business impact when properly developed. Creativity and media do not work in isolation. When planned together, the two account for 60 per cent of campaign business results on average, and as much as 98 per cent in certain categories. The book diagnoses whether teams should focus on the work, increase support, or scale what’s already winning.

When planned together, the two account for 60 per cent of campaign business results on average, and as much as 98 per cent in certain categories. The book diagnoses whether teams should focus on the work, increase support, or scale what’s already winning. Profit does not rise linearly; it accelerates. The book introduces excess share of creativity (ESOC), which captures how much creative advantage actually occurs once media support is considered. As ESOC rises, the likelihood of reporting profit growth increases exponentially, showing why ‘good enough’ creative can be the most expensive choice.

The book introduces excess share of creativity (ESOC), which captures how much creative advantage actually occurs once media support is considered. As ESOC rises, the likelihood of reporting profit growth increases exponentially, showing why ‘good enough’ creative can be the most expensive choice. The barrier is not belief, it is confidence. While most marketers say creativity matters, 41 per cent say it is still seen as a risk. The Creative Dividend provides case evidence, shared language, and diagnostics to help teams make decisions.

The analysis covers 1,265 campaigns (2007–2023) across the US, mainland Europe, UK, and Ireland, representing $139 billion in market share, matched to consumer responses from more than 200,000 people.

So much marketing thought is recycled. But this research stands out with genuinely original thinking and big ideas. And the best bit is that these ideas are brilliantly explained and immediately applicable. A book that cannot and should not be ignored – Professor Mark Ritson

To download the book, click here