Boots ads liven up Big Brother

Boots used the first instalment in the new series of Big Brother on Virgin Media Two to advertise its range of beauty, skincare, fragrance and haircare brands. The ads also went out on TikTok as part of an innovative live TV and social media campaign developed by GroupM’s Invention and EssenceMediacom agencies. The commercials were broadcast live from Virgin Media Television’s studios in Dublin with influencers providing beauty tips.

The ads are also ‘shoppable’, allowing viewers to scan a QR code and purchase the featured products on Boots.ie. The activation was launched by TikTok star Lauren Whelan to coincide with the airing of the new season of Big Brother on Virgin Media Two. Each break features the live ‘get ready with me’ commercial showcasing a two-minute feature. The GRWM (Get Ready With Me) concept trends on TikTok with over 114 billion views worldwide.

Pictured above: Ciara O’Rourke, Boots Ireland; Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland; Alan Cawley, EssenceMediacom and Sarah Bagnall of Invention GroupM at the launch of the Big Brother campaign