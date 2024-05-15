Boots in closer ties with Electric Picnic

The countdown to Electric Picnic is on and the Boots pharmacy chain is back this year as not only the festival’s official premium beauty partner, but now haircare as an extra category as the sold-out event returns to Stradbally Hall from mid-August. Building on last year’s activations, Boots will be festival ready with two attractions offering free treatments. The services will add to guests’ festival experience by ensuring they look and feel their best.
The Moonlight Meadows campsite will host the Boots Hair & Beauty Box. Double the size of last year, guests can book in for a range of beauty and hair styling services, as festival tunes from Boots resident DJs play over the weekend. In the EP guest area, a smaller version of the activation will be available for visitors to top up their makeup and style their hair. EP is Ireland’s largest music and arts festival with demands for tickets at an all-time high.
Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland, said they were delighted to continue the partnership and look forward to making the activations better than ever this year. Boots has 95 stores nationwide and is part of the US-based Walgreens Boots Alliance global pharmacy network. The brand was named the most reputable pharmacy chain in Ireland in the 2023 Ireland RepTrak study and ended up eighth out in the top 100 companies.
Pictured above is Boots Ireland’s Linda Nolan with Arthur Gourounlian at Dublin Pride Parade