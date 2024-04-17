Boots No 7 ads warn about UV levels

Boots Ireland has rolled out a campaign for its No 7 Future Renew skincare range warning consumers when the UV index reaches damaging levels. The work was developed by GroupM’s EssenceMediacom across TV, VoD, social, radio and digital out of home (DOOH). The DOOH executions include live warnings which are triggered when the UV index reaches three or higher, the point when health experts recommend SPF sun protection is worn.

Exposure to UV rays can cause skin cancer, premature aging of the skin and signs of sun damage such as wrinkles, leathery skin, liver spots, actinic keratosis, and solar elastosis. UV rays can also cause eye problems. The campaign also promotes No 7 Future Renew range, which contains a peptide technology with a serum which Boots say is clinically proven to reverse visible signs of sun damage, with results improving over time.

The product the range now includes No 7 Future Renew Damage Protection SPF50, the brand’s highest SPF50 protection to date. The campaign will run until early June 4, with programmatic sites at St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin, orb screens in Dublin, Cork, and Galway, and digihubs nationwide. Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland, said 80 per cent of premature skin ageing is caused by the sun.