Bord Bia appoints Connaughton for future talent

Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture marketing agency Bord Bia has appointed Karen Connaughton as its new industry talent manager with responsibility for its academy which aims to identify and develop future executive talent for the industry. Connaughton returns to Ireland from Bord Bia in the UK, where she has worked for the past five years.

In the UK, she acted as the agency’s market specialist for the dairy, seafood and alcohol sectors. She joined Bord Bia through its marketing fellowship programme, gaining a masters in international marketing practices at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School. She also holds a BBs in International Hotel Management from Shannon College of Hotel Management.

She has also worked with Net Affinity hotel booking and digital services.