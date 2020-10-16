Bord Bia runs first UK ads for Irish beef

Bord Bia has launched a major UK marketing campaign placing grass-fed Irish beef in the spotlight this autumn in a bid to drive awareness of its premium qualities and Ireland’s unique grass-fed production systems. It is the first ever television advertising campaign by Bord Bia in the UK and will run during the month of October.

The campaign was created by London agency Spinnaker.

The TV ad is showing across ITV breakfast shows targets families across the UK who enjoy beef and are looking for premium, tasty and sustainable produced grass-fed beef. Ireland’s beef exports to the UK were valued at almost €850 million in 2019 but there are fears that a no-deal Brexit may impact negatively on the trade.

The campaign is being released in parallel with the launch of Bord Bia’s new grass-fed standard for beef in the UK this month. The standard is the world’s first independently verified standard on a national scale, which allows Irish processors to track and verify the percentage of grass consumed in the diet of Irish beef herds.

The grass fed model will use data collected during the ISO-accredited sustainable beef and lamb assurance scheme (SBLAS) – Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme on Irish farms – at on-farm audits to determine the grass fed status of herds. The TV ad is supported by digital and social activity and tie-ups with high profile British chefs.

Link to the ‘It’s All Right Here’ ad… https://youtu.be/Vg36vzF2Nrg