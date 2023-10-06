Bord Bia tops RepTrak survey

Bord Bia has topped the Ireland RepTrak sustainability index for 2023 with An Post in second place and the Credit Unions third. The survey ranks 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organisations in Ireland by the public’s perceptions of their performance across four sustainability drivers – social performance, conduct, workplace and environmental impact – which are then broken into a further 16 sustainability factors.

The study is carried out by The Reputations Agency.

Bord Bia jumped nine places in the overall rankings from tenth in 2022 to first in 2023. The other big movers in the top ten include Kerry Group from 34th to seventh and Toyota from 25th to ninth. Three of the big media players in the Irish market saw considerable improvements to their rankings. Bauer Media Group jumped from 65th to 23rd, the Irish Times from 64th to 32nd and Mediahuis climbed from 91st to 45th.

All three recorded average sustainability reputation scores. Although RTE did improve its ranking from 92nd to 88th, it produced a weak sustainability score. Sustainability is increasing in importance in the eyes of consumers with 53 per cent of a company’s reputation being driven by sustainability factors up from 51 per cent in 2022, and an increase of almost 10 percentage points in the past decade, from 44 per cent in 2013.

Drivers

Niamh Boyle, chief executive, The Reputations Agency, said that of the 16 sustainability factors that were studied, it was found that the four most important elements driving corporate reputation among the public are improving the lives of people and their communities, having a positive influence on society, being fair in the way they do business and behaving ethically. The online survey is based on the views of 5,500 members of the public.

The Reputations Agency calculated sustainability rankings using 16 factors or indicators of sustainability across environmental impact, social performance, conduct and workplace. One of the 100 organisations in this year’s index had a poor score, 14 a weak score, 69 an average tier score and 16 have a strong tier score. No company achieved an excellent score in sustainability this year. The top 100 most reputed Irish organisations this year are: