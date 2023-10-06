Bord Bia tops RepTrak survey

Bord Bia has topped the Ireland RepTrak sustainability index for 2023 with An Post in second place and the Credit Unions third. The survey  ranks 100 of the largest, most familiar, and most important organisations in Ireland by the public’s perceptions of their performance across four sustainability drivers – social performance, conduct, workplace and environmental impact –  which are then broken into a further 16 sustainability factors.

The study is carried out by The Reputations Agency.

Bord Bia jumped nine places in the overall rankings from tenth in 2022 to first in 2023.  The other big movers in the top ten include Kerry Group from 34th to seventh and Toyota from 25th to ninth. Three of the big media players in the Irish market saw considerable improvements to their rankings. Bauer Media Group jumped from 65th to 23rd, the Irish Times from 64th to 32nd and Mediahuis climbed from 91st to 45th.

All three recorded average sustainability reputation scores. Although RTE did improve its ranking from 92nd to 88th, it produced a weak sustainability score. Sustainability is increasing in importance in the eyes of consumers with 53 per cent of a company’s reputation being driven by sustainability factors up from 51 per cent in 2022, and an increase of almost 10 percentage points in the past decade, from 44 per cent in 2013.

Drivers

Niamh Boyle, chief executive, The Reputations Agency, said that of the 16 sustainability factors that were studied, it was found that the four most important elements driving corporate reputation among the public are improving the lives of people and their communities, having a positive influence on society, being fair in the way they do business and behaving ethically. The online survey is based on the views of 5,500 members of the public.

The Reputations Agency calculated sustainability rankings using 16 factors or indicators of sustainability across environmental impact, social performance, conduct and workplace. One of the 100 organisations in this year’s index had a poor score, 14 a weak score, 69 an average tier score and 16 have a strong tier score. No company achieved an excellent score in sustainability this year. The top 100 most reputed Irish organisations this year are:

Rank Organisation Sustainability Index Score
Excellent Scores 80+ (0)
Strong Scores 70-79 (16)
1. Bord Bia 78.1
2. An Post 75.6
3. Credit Union 75.4
4. Glanbia 74.2
5. Aldi 73.6
6. Lidl 73.4
7. Kerry Group 73.0
8. Tourism Ireland 72.8
9. Toyota 72.3
10. Enterprise Ireland 71.9
11. Boots 71.7
12. Fáilte Ireland 71.2
13. Blackrock Health 70.7
14. IDA Ireland 70.1
15. St Vincent’s Private Hospital 70.0
16. Coillte 70.0
Average Scores 60-69 (69)
17. IRFU 69.8
18. Revolut 69.7
19. Samsung 69.7
20. SuperValu 69.7
21. Mater Private 69.2
22. Kelloggs 69.1
23. Bauer Media Group 69.1
24. Bon Secours 68.6
25. Irish Distillers 68.4
26. VHI Healthcare 68.0
27. Microsoft 67.6
28. EirGrid 67.6
29. Laya Healthcare 67.3
30. Aviva 67.2
31. Tesco 66.9
32. The Irish Times 66.7
33. M&S 66.3
34. Centra 66.2
35. Lloyds Pharmacy 66.2
36. PwC 66.2
37. Axa 65.8
38. GAA 65.8
39. Gas Networks Ireland 65.7
40. Allianz 65.5
41. Irish Rail 65.5
42. Olympic Federation of Ireland 65.5
43. Electric Ireland 65.4
44. ESB 65.4
45. Mediahuis 65.2
46. Bord na Mona 65.1
47. Irish Life 65.0
48. Zurich 64.8
49. Janssen 64.7
50. Spar 64.6
51. Google 64.6
52. Diageo 64.4
53. Volkswagen 64.4
54. Dublin Bus 64.2
55. Linkedin 64.2
56. Grant Thornton 64.1
57. Dunnes Stores 63.9
58. BMW 63.7
59. Ford 63.7
60. Dublin Airport 63.5
61. National Lottery 63.4
62. Deloitte 63.3
63. FBD 63.2
64. An Garda Siochána 63.1
65. EBS 62.8
66. Bus Eireann 62.8
67. Aer Lingus 62.8
68. Sky Ireland 62.8
69. Penneys 62.7
70. Bord Gais Energy 62.5
71. Apple 62.5
72. Pfizer 62.4
73. Energia 62.2
74. EY 62.1
75. Vodafone 62.1
76. Applegreen 62.0
77. Heineken 61.9
78. Permanent TSB 61.9
79. SSE Airtricity 61.7
80. Virgin 61.0
81. Bank of Ireland 60.8
82. Circle K 60.5
83. Eir 60.3
84. KPMG 60.3
85. Coca-Cola 60.2
Weak Scores 40-59 (14)
86. Texaco 59.9
87. AIB 59.6
88. RTE 58.9
89. DAA 58.4
90. Brown Thomas 57.4
91. Central Bank 57.2
92. Three 57.0
93. Maxol 56.2
94. Uisce Eireann 51.7
95. Ryanair 51.5
96. An Bord Pleanala 50.4
97. HSE 48.5
98. FAI 48.2
99. Meta 42.9
Poor Scores 0-39 (1)
100. X (formerly Twitter) 38.4

 

 

 

