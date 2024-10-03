BoyleSports backs VMTV’s Big Brother

Betting company BoyleSports is to sponsor the new series of the Big Brother reality show on Virgin Media Television (VMTV). The series kicks off this Sunday (October 6) at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play. No details of the value of the deal were disclosed. The six-week sponsorship partnership includes idents around the programme, including a 90-minute launch broadcast, five one hour-long eviction shows, and 32 daily highlights shows.
The series will culminate in a 90-minute live final. The deal also covers the Big Brother spin off show Late and Live, where hosts AJ and Will reflect with celebrity friends on the antics in the house. The public will vote throughout the series and ultimately decide who will end up with the big cash prize. The partnership was brokered through BoyleSports’ media buying agency, the UK-based Wake The Bear. The previous sponsor was 888.
Pictured are Sarah Taylor, client solutions lead at VMTV; Gill Blake Swift, director brand and advertising, BoyleSports and Sharon McHugh, head of PR and sponsorship, BoyleSports