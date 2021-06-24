Boys+Girls a roaring success at Cannes

Boys+Girls was awarded a gold and a bronze Lion at this week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The Portobello agency was awarded gold in the consumer services/business to business category in creative strategy and a bronze in consumer services/business to business in the brand experience and activation for Three Ireland ‘Island’ TV work.

The long-running campaign features Arranmore Island, situated off the coast of Donegal. Three used the island to show its B2B capabilities by treating it as an enterprise customer, bringing connectivity and building a digital hub which enabled various initiatives to proceed on the island, after years of economic decline. The ads helped reverse the trend.

Results

Rory Hamilton, chief creative officer and founder, Boys+Girls, said Cannes is recognised as the benchmark for commercial creativity. “To see our ‘Island’ campaign awarded amongst this international talent is incredible,” Hamilton added. “Since we first started working with Three in 2013, we’ve helped deliver huge commercial and business results for the brand”.

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer, Three Ireland & UK, said the success at Cannes Lions was testament to the relationships and collaboration between Three, Boys+Girls and the people of Arranmore. “Not only that, but this is real work that has made a tangible difference to people’s lives and shows the power of connectivity to make an impact,” Carey added.