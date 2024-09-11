Boys+Girls’ ads warn about prostate cancer

The Marie Keating Foundation (MKF) and creative agency Boys + Girls have launched a new campaign, ‘Pay Attention to Your Pee’, aimed at encouraging men to be more mindful of their urination habits, which could be an early sign of prostate cancer. Men, especially those in middle age, often overlook health concerns, especially when it’s something as personal as urination. Yet, they are quick to tinker with other problems – like DIY issues.

The campaign leverages the insight between men’s instinct to fix everyday issues and the need to be proactive about their health. The VOD highlights the potential early warnings of prostate issues using humour and a troublesome hose to grab attention. The ads reframe urination changes as important health signals rather than embarrassing inconveniences. They aim to make the topic more relatable, less taboo and encourage early detection and action.

The campaign is a multi-channel initiative designed to reach men across various platforms. The out of home (OOH) creative uses typography that takes on the characteristics of the symptoms of prostate cancers – delivering the message in a visually striking way. These billboards and digital OOH are designed to fuel men with the individual symptoms and information they need to have discussions and spread awareness about PSA levels.

The audio and radio too took on the characteristic of prostate cancer signs with comedian Karl Spain (above) adding a light-hearted angle to the serious topic, incorporating the sound of a “tinkle” to grab attention. This creative use of sound effects and performance to portray symptoms together will help men to listen for cues during their own daily trips to the loo – transforming a common bodily function into a reminder for health vigilance.

For more information visit https://mariekeating.ie/cancer-information/prostate-cancer/