Boys+Girls all ale and arty for Smithwick’s

Diageo has hired Boys+Girls to create a new Smithwicks campaign hammering home the red ale’s new line, ‘Indescribably Delicious.’ The agency recently handled Diageo’s Roe & Co whiskey campaign in Ireland and the US. The new work for Smithwicks is a sequel to its ‘Keep It Interesting’ poster campaign shot by acclaimed photographer Martin Wonnacott.

Diageo claims Smithwicks is full of character with a sheer abundance of interesting things to say, so the idea was to make stand out designs bursting with character. Drawing inspiration from the way we chat over a pint, the creative uses expressive, hand-lettered typography to create a bespoke tapestry of headlines and showcase Smithwick’s brand attitude.

The TV ad was shot by Nick Roney in the Ukraine capital Kiev and produced by Antidote.

It tells the story of two best friends who taste Smithwick’s for the first time in a tavern in 1710. It sparks a debate between them about the ale’s taste and how best to articulate the dichotomy of the experience. The chat continues into the future as the two friends deliberate through the electrification of Ireland, the millennium countdown and into 2222.

Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls, said their research showed that people struggled to describe the precise taste and flavour of Smithwicks, but that has never stopped them from trying – so why stop now? The ad will run throughout Ireland and the campaign is supported by out of home (OOH), radio, digital audio and social activity.