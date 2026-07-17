Boys+Girls bags Lidl creative account

Boys+Girls has been appointed by Lidl as its lead creative agency across the island of Ireland following a four-way pitch. The account was previously handled by WPP’s Folk VML. The move will see Boys+Girls develop Lidl’s ‘More to Value’ platform. Circle Content, Boys+Girls’ social offshoot, will also handle assignments for the German discounter.

The Lidl win follows Boys+Girls’ recent split with Musgrave’s SuperValu. They had also worked on campaigns for Aldi. Patrick Meade, CEO and co-founder, Boys+Girls, said his team loved the pitch process. “We look forward to helping Lidl continue to grow its market position, and to bring our signature creativity to everything that Lidl does,” Meade added.

Recyle

Boys+Girls created Re-turn’s summer recycle campaign urging people to donate empty cans and bottles through its network of orange collection bins. The TV and out of home ads build on the deposit return operator’s ‘Re-turn It Right’ brand platform and highlights how consumers can donate the deposit value of eligible containers to local causes.