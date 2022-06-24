Boys+Girls completes Cannes hat-trick

Creative agency Boys+Girls have been awarded a silver Cannes Lion for creative effectiveness for their work for Three Ireland. Entry for the category are limited to previous years winners. Having won a gold Cannes Lion for creative strategy and a bronze Cannes Lion for brand experience the silver completes the pride of lions – on top of its gold Effie last year.

Three’s ‘Island’ brand experience and activation TV work features Arranmore Island, off the coast of Donegal. Three used the island to show its B2B capabilities by treating it as an enterprise customer, bringing connectivity and building a digital hub which enabled various initiatives to proceed, after years of economic decline. The ads helped reverse the trend.

Pat Stephenson, founder and chief relationship officer, Boys+Girls, said his agency was very thankful to Three Ireland for going on a journey to prove that Irish creative work can cut it at the very top table internationally. “This is work that has demonstrated proper commercial and brand growth to Three business,” Stephenson added.

Three has a 39 per cent share of the telco market and almost three million customers. The network is built for data with 99 per cent 4G coverage and carrying over half of all mobile data. Founded in 2009, Boys+Girls other clients include Skoda, Bord Bia, Diageo, Littlewoods Ireland, Kellogg’s, McDonnells, Danone, Colourtrend and Ulster Bank.